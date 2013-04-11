Google submits formal concessions to EU in antitrust case

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 12
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS, April 11 Google has formally submitted a package of concessions to the European Commission to try end a two-year antitrust investigation, the Commission said on Thursday.
The world's most popular search engine first offered proposals at the end of January following a spate of complaints from rivals such as Microsoft which triggered off the Commission's investigation in November 2010.
But it has now made a formal offer of concessions.
"In the last few weeks, the Commission completed its preliminary assessment formally setting out its concerns. On this basis, Google then made a formal submission of commitments to the Commission," said Antoine Colombani, the Commission's spokesman on competition policy.
"We are now preparing the launch of a market test to seek feedback from market players, including complainants, on these commitment proposals," he said.
April 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.