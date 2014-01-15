版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 15日 星期三 20:18 BJT

EU says needs more concessions from Google within weeks in anti-trust probe

BRUSSELS Jan 15 The European Union wants Google to come up with more concessions within weeks if it is to avoid formal charges in an investigation into alleged anti-competitive behaviour, a top official said on Wednesday.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said he was still waiting to receive Google's response to his opinion that concessions offered so far by the internet search giant do not go far enough to address the EU's concerns.

"We need more and we need more not during the next year, we need more during the next weeks," he told a news conference.
