UPDATE 2-Google avoids fine with EU antitrust deal

* Deal follows more than 3-year investigation
* Google proposal valid in Europe for 5 years
* EU Commission will not seek feedback from critics
* EU to decide in coming weeks whether to open Android
enquiry
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Feb 5 Google agreed to make
concessions on how it displays competitors' links on its website
on Wednesday, in a deal with the European Union regulator that
ended a three-year antitrust probe and avoided a fine.
The agreement means the world's dominant search engine has
avoided a process that could have lead to a fine of up to $5
billion, or 10 percent of its 2012 revenue. It must stick to the
deal for the next five years.
However, Google may still face a second EU investigation,
this time into its Android operating system for smartphones,
with potentially bigger risks for the company.
Google has been the subject of a European Commission
investigation into its internet search practices since November
2010, when more than a dozen complainants, including Microsoft
, accused the company of promoting its own services at
their expense. Its first two attempts to resolve the case
failed.
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Wednesday
he would accept Google's latest concessions without consulting
the complainants, prompting a furious response from critics.
"Without a third-party review, Almunia risks having the wool
pulled over his eyes by Google," said David Wood at lobby group
ICOMP that counts Microsoft and four other complainants among
its members. Microsoft owns rival search engine Bing.
German online mapping services Euro-Cities said it would
take its grievance to the courts.
"Today's announcement still leaves many questions open. We
will continue to take legal action about Google's business
practices in the German and, if necessary, EU courts," its chief
executive Hans Biermann said.
Polish online auction site Allegro was equally critical,
saying the deal would not ensure a level playing field for
Europe's Internet economy.
Reuters reported on Jan. 29 that the EU's competition
authority and Google were close to a deal to resolve the
investigation.
ANDROID RISK
Google said on Wednesday it hoped to draw a line under the
matter soon.
"We will be making significant changes to the way Google
operates in Europe," said General Counsel Kent Walker. "We have
been working with the European Commission to address issues they
raised and look forward to resolving this matter."
Google's success in escaping financial sanctions mirrors a
similar outcome in the United States last year, where the
company received only a mild reprimand from the Federal Trade
Commission.
Its ability to resolve competition issues in two major
regions without a fine stands in sharp contrast to rival
Microsoft, whose prickly relations with EU regulators landed it
total fines of more than 2.2 billion euros over the past decade.
Under the settlement, Google, which has a 75 percent share
of the European search market according to consultancy comScore,
will let three rivals display their logos and web links in a
prominent box, and content providers will be able to decide what
material Google can use for its own services.
Google will also scrap restrictions that prevent advertisers
from moving their campaigns to rival platforms such as Yahoo!'s
search tool and Microsoft's Bing. The deal only applies to
Europe.
Almunia said he would discuss the next step in Google's
Android case with officials in the next weeks.
Google gives away Android for free. The software, which is
available on three out of four smartphones sold worldwide,
essentially helps the company extend its core search business
and boost its usage in the mobile world.
Lobbying group FairSearch whose members include Microsoft
and Finland's Nokia, has accused Google of using
Android to divert traffic to its search engine.