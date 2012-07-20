EU orders Google to change mobile services-report

LONDON, July 20 EU regulators are demanding that Google makes broad changes to its mobile services as talks to settle an antitrust investigation enter their final days, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia favours reaching a settlement with the world's most popular search engine, which may face formal charges if concessions about its business practices are not made.

The newspaper cited people briefed on the case in Brussels as saying the talks are on a "knife-edge" and Almunia is expected to decide next week whether they are worth continuing.

Google has submitted revised proposals to the European Commission after pressure from the EU watchdog to answer complaints about its business practices.