UPDATE 1-Google rivals demand EU regulators take action

* Formal EU charges could lead to fine up to $5 bln
* Google in settlement talks with EU regulators to avert
sanction
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, March 21 Rivals of Google on
Thursday urged EU antitrust regulators to get tougher with the
world's top search engine and sanction it for allegedly abusing
its market dominance.
The call for action by 11 online and media companies
reflects the frustration of small competitors at the pace of a
two-year long investigation by the European Commission into the
Internet powerhouse.
The EU antitrust authority is now examining fresh proposals
put forward by Google in January to end the investigation and
avert a possible fine that could reach $5 billion or 10 percent
of the company's 2012 revenues.
Neither the Commission nor Google, which has a market share
of over 80 percent in Europe, has provided details of the offer
which came after rivals, including Microsoft, accused
it of using its market dominance to block competitors.
EU regulators said Google may have violated antitrust rules
by pushing its own services over those of rivals, copying travel
and restaurant reviews from competing sites without permission
and restricting advertisers from moving to competing services.
The companies which criticised Google included British price
comparison site Foundem, U.S. online travel sites Expedia
and Tripadvisor, two online mapping companies and two
trade bodies representing German publishers.
"Google's past behaviour suggests that it is unlikely to
volunteer effective, future-proof remedies without being
formally charged with infringement," the group wrote in a letter
to EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia.
"Given this, and the fact that Google has exploited every
delay to further entrench, extend, and escalate its
anti-competitive activities, we urge the Commission to issue the
statement of objections," they said.
The statement of objections (SO) is a document in which the
EU competition authority lays out its concerns which companies
need to address. Failure to do so could result in a hefty fine
as well as an order to stop the anti-competitive practices.
A settlement has its benefits, said Antoine Colombani,
spokesman for competition policy at the EU executive.
"We hope that such a settled outcome can be achieved, since
it would be a quicker way to remove the competition problems we
have identified," he said, adding that the regulator has the
option of charging Google if it is not satisfied with its offer.
Google did not respond to an email seeking comment.
People familiar with the matter have previously told Reuters
that Google, as part of a settlement, had offered to label its
own services in search results to differentiate them from rival
services, and also to impose fewer restrictions on advertisers.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission in January ended its own
investigation into Google's business practices without any
significant action, handing Google a major victory.