UPDATE 1-EU demands more concessions from Google to settle case

By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 17 Google must do more
to allay concerns that it is blocking competitors in web search
results, the EU's antitrust chief said on Wednesday, after
rivals criticised concessions it has offered as being
inadequate.
The world's most popular search engine submitted proposed
concessions to the European Commission in April to end a
three-year investigation and responded on Wednesday that its
proposal "clearly addresses" areas of concern.
Google, which has a market share of over 80 percent in
Europe's Internet search market according to research firm
comScore, could face a fine as much as $5 billion if it does not
resolve the issue.
"I concluded that the proposals that Google sent to us are
not enough to overcome our concerns," European Competition
Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference on
Wednesday, adding that he has asked Google to present better
proposals.
Almunia, who has previously said he hopes to decide on the
case by the end of the year, did not say whether he had set a
deadline for the company to reply.
Google spokesman Al Verney said the company would continue
to work with the EU competition authority. "Our proposal to the
European Commission clearly addresses the four areas of
concern," he said.
The company has offered to mark out its own products in
Internet search results, provide links to at least three rival
sites and make it easier for advertisers to move to rival
platforms.
The EU competition regulator has sought feedback from
Google's rivals and third parties and a number of them have said
any concessions would only reinforce Google's dominance.
Reacting to Almunia's comments, lobbying group ICOMP called
on the Commission to penalise Google if it does not come up with
a better offer.
"The Commission must set a tight deadline failing which the
commitments procedure should come to an end," ICOMP lawyer David
Wood said in a statement.
Another lobbying group FairSearch, whose members include
complainants Microsoft, online travel agency Expedia
, British price comparison site Foundem and France's
Twenga, said Google's offer was "highly unlikely" to boost
competition.