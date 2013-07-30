UPDATE 1-EU regulator intensifies scrutiny of Google search results

By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 30 EU antitrust regulators
sharpened their scrutiny of how Google ranks its web
search results, asking rivals whether their lower rankings
affected the number of visitors to their sites, a European
Commission questionnaire showed.
The two-page document seen by Reuters came after the EU
competition authority demanded more concessions from the world's
most popular search engine earlier this month to allay concerns
that it blocks competitors in search results.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said
Google's offer earlier this year to label its own products in
search results, provide links to at least three rival sites and
make it easier for advertisers to move to rival platforms was
not enough.
His comments echoed those of Google's complainants, such as
British price comparison site Foundem, a group of German
publishers and online travel site Expedia, which said
the concessions could reinforce Google's dominance.
The list of six questions focused on the last two and a half
years, as EU regulators sought evidence of any possible link
between the complainants' lower rankings in Google search
results and lower traffic to their sites.
"In the period from January 2011 to June 2013, have you ever
noticed a decrease in the number of users reaching your vertical
search sites via Google's natural search, which cannot be
explained by a change in your web site?" the questionnaire
asked.
"Did it coincide with a significant change in the ranking of
the pages of your web site in Google's natural search results?"
Respondents were given until Aug. 16 to reply to the
questionnaire.
Google, which has more than 80 percent of the European
search market, reiterated comments made two weeks ago in
response to the Commission's ultimatum.
"Our proposal to the European Commission clearly addresses
their four areas of concern. We continue to work with the
commission to settle this case," its spokesman Al Verney said.
The company could face a fine as much as $5 billion if it
does not resolve the three-year long EU investigation.