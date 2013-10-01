UPDATE 2-Google offer may end search engine case, says EU antitrust chief

* EU's Almunia says key moment reached in Google probe
* Says settlement of 3-yr case could be made in spring 2014
By Claire Davenport
BRUSSELS, Oct 1 An offer by Google to
modify how it displays Internet search results could settle a
long-running antitrust dispute with the European Union, the EU
competition chief said on Tuesday.
The world's most popular search engine has been under
investigation for three years by the European Commission, which
acts as the bloc's antitrust regulator, over complaints it was
blocking competitors in search results.
More than a dozen companies, including Microsoft,
British price comparison site Foundem and German online mapping
company Hotmaps, have accused it of squeezing them out of the
market.
Google proposed concessions in September, hoping to end a
case which could otherwise lead to a fine of up to 10 percent of
its global revenue, or $5 billion.
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told lawmakers in
the European Parliament on Tuesday he believed the company's
offer made it easier for web users to see results from Google's
rivals in Internet searches.
While he said he could not lay out the precise concessions
offered by the U.S. company, he said they went a long way to
addressing the antitrust authority's concerns fully.
"We have reached a key moment in this case," Almunia said.
"Now with the significant improvements on the table, I think we
have the possibility to work again.
"I think that the settlement route remains the best choice,"
The commissioner said, adding that a decision on the case could
be made next spring.
Almunia said the Commission would seek feedback on Google's
offer from the companies which lodged the complaints.
MOBILES
Almunia said it would be much easier for a user to see
competing services in Google search results irrespective of
which device was being used. Rival firms had worried that even
if concerns around computers were addressed, search results
displayed on smaller devices such as mobiles could still prevent
them from appearing prominently.
The new concessions would also give companies greater
control to opt out of appearing in searches, Almunia said. Firms
offering directories had complained that Google search showed
too much of their content, making it less attractive for users
to visit their site.
Google, which has a market share of over 80 percent in
Europe's Internet search market, had previously come up with
concessions in April, telling the Commission it would mark out
its services from rival products in web search results.
It also proposed providing links to at least three competing
search engines and making it easier for advertisers to transfer
their search advertising campaigns to rival platforms.
But its competitors were not satisfied, saying the proposals
did not go far enough. The Commission asked Google to make a
further offer and in September the company came back with more
concessions.
Kent Walker, Google's general counsel, said in a statement
the Commission had insisted on big changes to the way the
company displays search results.
"While competition online is thriving, we've made the
difficult decision to agree to their requirements in the
interests of reaching a settlement," Walker said.