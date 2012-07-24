版本:
EU likely to accept Google concessions - source

BRUSSELS, July 24 European Union anti-trust regulators are likely to accept new concessions offered by Google to settle an investigation into alleged anti-competitive behaviour, a source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The European Commission wants the Internet search giant to offer concessions that cover all platforms, including computers, tablets and mobile devices.

The source told Reuters that Google's latest proposal covered these formats.

