版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 25日 星期三 01:29 BJT

EU regulator favourable on Google concessions

BRUSSELS, July 24 The European Commission said on Tuesday it had accepted new concessions offered by Google as a basis for discussions to settle an investigation into alleged anti-competitive behaviour.

"I can confirm we have reached a good level of understanding with Google based on its proposals," EU competition policy spokesman Antoine Colombani said, adding technical meetings would now be held to reach a settlement.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐