EU exploring possibility of Google antitrust settlement

BRUSSELS, July 25 The European Union's executive
is exploring a possible settlement with Google after
the company offered concessions aimed at resolving an antitrust
case, the EU competition chief said on Wednesday.
"They have given to us sufficient explanation for us to
proceed with technical meetings to explore the possibility of a
settlement," Joaquim Almunia told a news conference.
The EU watchdog has said Google may unfairly favour other
Google services over rivals and may have copied material from
other websites, such as travel and restaurant reviews, without
permission.
Almunia said other parts of Google's business could still
come under scrutiny. "We have not opened any other
investigations, but I don't exclude that in the future other
aspects of Google activity can also follow the path of the
investigation we launched in 2010," he said.