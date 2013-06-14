EU quizzes telecom firms, handset makers on Google's Android

| BRUSSELS, June 14
BRUSSELS, June 14 European Union antitrust
regulators are asking mobile telecoms operators and handset
makers if their Android deals with Google block rivals
in mobile telephony, a move that could lead to a second
investigation into the company.
Google is already seeking to settle a three-year probe into
complaints it squeezed out online search rivals. The Internet
search company has offered concessions including labellng its
products in search results and providing links to competing
sites. EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia has said he
will likely ask for more.
The EU regulators' latest action was prompted by complaints,
including from Microsoft and Nokia, to the
European Commission in April that accused Google of using its
Android operating system for smartphones to divert traffic to
its search engine.
Android is widely used in smartphones and tablets, with a 60
percent global market share compared to Apple's 19
percent, according to consultancy Canalys.
The Commission asked telecoms providers and handset makers
whether the Android agreements with Google "contain clauses
preventing or limiting you from launching/distributing
non-Android devices," according to a questionnaire seen by
Reuters.
The EU competition authority also wanted to know if there
were restrictions for Android devices that did not meet Google's
compatibility requirements.
Regulators asked if Google-branded Android devices could be
shipped with mobile services that compete with the Internet
search engine's own mobile services.
Google spokesman Al Verney said: "Android is an open
platform that fosters competition. Handset makers, carriers and
consumers can decide how to use Android, including which
applications they want to use."
Respondents have until July 26 to reply to the list of 82
questions, which could determine whether the Commission will
open a new investigation into the world's most popular Internet
search engine.