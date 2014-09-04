Microsoft, publishers try to stop 'catastrophic' Google EU deal

* Google case started with EU investigation in late 2010
* EU's Almunia has 2 months to decide before leaving office
* Deal will only escalate market abuse, Google rival says
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Sept 4 Microsoft and
publishers across Europe attacked Google's antitrust
deal with EU regulators, calling it a "catastrophic" proposal
that would serve only to entrench its dominance of the online
search market.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia is
preparing to decide on the case after spending three years
examining whether Google squeezes out rival services in online
search results.
The 66-year-old Spaniard, who reached a preliminary deal
with the world's most popular Internet search engine in
February, has around two months to issue the final decision
before he leaves office. He has told 18 complainants that he
intends to rebuff their grievances and is now examining their
responses.
The case has become highly politicised, with sources saying
about a third of Almunia's colleagues in the Commission are
opposed to the deal. Sources told Reuters the EU may close the
current case and open another one into Google's Android mobile
operating system.
The head of British price-comparison site Foundem, Shivaun
Raff, said the Commission had no evidence that Google's offer to
let three rivals display their logos and web links in a box and
allow content providers to decide what material Google can use
for its own services would resolve competition issues.
"(Google's proposals) are not a remedy. They are a
catastrophic escalation of the abuse," Raff told a news
conference.
Microsoft's director of competition law, Jean-Yves Art, said
the U.S. software company was particularly concerned about
Google's contractual curbs on advertisers making it difficult
for them to switch to other online platforms.
"The proposals don't cure or eliminate all restrictions that
we and rivals see. There are still restrictions preventing them
from providing interoperability," he said at the news
conference.
Representatives from newspapers and magazine publishers
across Europe, online travel site Expedia and a host of
complainants from Germany and Britain were also present at the
event.
Almunia's spokesman Antoine Colombani declined to comment.
Google spokesman Al Verney did not immediately reply to emails
and telephone calls.
(Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)