EU's Almunia: Motorola deal will not impact Google probe

ALPBACH, Austria, Sept 1 Google's (GOOG.O) planned purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) will not influence an ongoing antitrust investigation into the leading Internet search engine, the EU's antitrust chief said on Thursday. EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia also told Reuters on the sidelines of the Alpbach Forum Economic Conference that he would decide by the end of the year or early next year whether to clear the planned merger of Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N.

The European Commission has set a Dec. 13 deadline for its decision but this could be extended for various reasons.

Almunia also warned German bank BayernLB [BAYLB.UL] that it was running out of time to present a restructuring plan to offset the billions of euros it received from the German authorities.

