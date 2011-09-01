EU's Almunia: Motorola deal will not impact Google probe

ALPBACH, Austria, Sept 1 Google's (GOOG.O)
planned purchase of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc (MMI.N) will
not influence an ongoing antitrust investigation into the
leading Internet search engine, the EU's antitrust chief said on
Thursday.
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia also told
Reuters on the sidelines of the Alpbach Forum Economic
Conference that he would decide by the end of the year or early
next year whether to clear the planned merger of Deutsche Boerse
(DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N.
The European Commission has set a Dec. 13 deadline for its
decision but this could be extended for various reasons.
Almunia also warned German bank BayernLB [BAYLB.UL] that it
was running out of time to present a restructuring plan to
offset the billions of euros it received from the German
authorities.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, writing by
Foo Yun Chee)