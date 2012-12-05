EU's Almunia: Google talks continuing, no antitrust decision yet

BRUSSELS Dec 5 EU antitrust regulators have not yet made a decision in their case against Google and talks are proceeding with the Internet search firm to resolve complaints that it used its clout to block rivals, the EU's competition chief said.

"We are in the process of conversation with Google to try to reach a settlement, but we are not there yet," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told a news conference on Wednesday.

Almunia also said a market test of concessions proposed by U.S.-based UPS to allay regulatory worries over its proposed takeover of Dutch peer TNT showed competitors and third parties were not satisfied with the offer.

"We have come back to the parties, informing them of some of our concerns, given the result of the market test. They are in conversation with the case team, I am following very, very closely this conversation," he said.