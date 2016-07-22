UPDATE 3-EU approves Monsanto, Bayer genetically modified soybeans

* Europe key market for North American soybeans
* GMOs are a focus of environmental campaigners
* Authorisation for feed, food use but not cultivation
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, July 22 The European Commission on
Friday approved imports of Monsanto's Roundup Ready 2
Xtend genetically modified soybean variety, after months of
delays that had derailed the U.S. seed giant's product launch
this spring.
The decision now clears the way for widespread planting next
season and removes a hurdle for North American farmers and grain
traders, who have to keep close track of unapproved biotech
traits that can disrupt trade. Top importer China approved the
soybeans earlier this year.
U.S. grain trader and processor Archer Daniels Midland Co
told Reuters on Friday its elevators and processing
plants will now accept the Xtend soybean variety. Rivals Cargill
Inc, Bunge Ltd and CHS Inc, which had
also refused to accept the variety without EU import approval,
could not be immediately reached for comment.
The EU is the second largest importer of soybeans and its
approval is not expected to have a major impact on merger talks
by German suitor Bayer AG, whose sweetened
$64-billion buyout offer of Monsanto was rejected last week, as
it had been widely anticipated, analysts said on Friday.
"It would have been a big deal if it hadn't been approved,
but this was the expected outcome, although it took longer than
anyone thought," said Bernstein analyst Jonas Oxgaard.
Still, the approval marks a key victory for Monsanto in the
wake of months of regulatory delays over this launch, and
swirling controversy over whether glyphosate, the chemical in
its popular Roundup herbicide, is carcinogenic.
Monsanto expects Roundup Ready 2 Xtend soybeans, designed to
tolerate applications of glyphosate and dicamba weed killers, to
be planted on 15 million acres next spring and 55 million acres
by 2019. The company is still waiting the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency to approve dicamba use on crops.
The European Commission also approved a Bayer CropScience
soybean variety. The EU executive branch took action
after EU member states failed to reach an agreement on whether
to licence them.
The approval will allow these GMO soybeans to be used in
food or animal feed, but not for planting within the EU.
"Any products produced from these GMOs will be subject to
the EU's strict labelling and traceability rules," the European
Commission said in a statement.
The EU imports tens of million tonnes of GMO crops and
products every year for use in animal feed.
The authorisations, which cover Monsanto's soybean MON 87708
x MON 89788 and soybean MON 87705 x MON 89788 and soybean FG 72
of Bayer's CropScience division, will be valid for 10 years.
Monsanto shares were little changed on Friday at $106.07.
