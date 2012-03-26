RPT-Europe hunts for elusive growth in austere Arctic

* As debt crisis stabilises, leaders shift focus to growth
* Euro zone to contract this year, 24 million unemployed
* Influential group meets in Lapland to discuss future of EU
By Luke Baker
SAARISELKA, Finland, March 25 European leaders'
search for growth brought them to the farthest reaches of a
continent on the brink of another recession this weekend,
meeting in a snowbound log cabin in the Arctic Circle to explore
ways to boost the economy at a time of austerity.
Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen hosted a select group
of influential people on the edge of Saariselka, a Lapland
winter resort and corporate retreat, to work out how to thaw
European economies facing unprecedented spending cuts.
In discussions covering trade, jobs, the single market and
the world's shifting power balances, Katainen picked the brains
of the head of the World Trade Organisation, a European Central
Bank board member, the EU's economy commissioner and others.
"The theme is more or less the future of Europe," Katainen
said without overstatement, underlining just how much
self-examination the continent is undergoing after two years of
debt crisis that has called into question its economic
viability.
"We need to look at how the European Union should be
developed and what we have learned from the crisis," he said.
The focus was on finding ways to inject life into a moribund
economy, especially the 17 countries that share the euro single
currency, while not giving ground on the spending cuts and tax
increases that leaders have committed to as part of efforts to
quell the sovereign debt debacle.
It was, to use Katainen's slightly awkward phrase, about
'growsterity', a concept that may be tough to grasp for a
country such as Greece, where the economy has contracted 17
percent in three years and more spending cuts are demanded.
Prime Minister Valdis Dombrovskis of Latvia, which has gone
through one of Europe's toughest austerity programmes and
re-emerged into growth, attended the gathering, as did Spain's
EU minister, Inigo Mendez de Vigo, whose country is perhaps
chaffing hardest against EU-demanded budget constraints.
LOST YEARS
With 24 million people unemployed across the 27 countries of
the EU, the highest level of unemployment since 1998, and the
euro zone economy expected to contract this year, the region
faces its most challenging economic outlook in decades, one made
more complex by sharply rising global oil prices.
"There's a risk of losing years," said Katainen, when asked
if some euro zone countries were standing on the brink of a lost
decade of growth, like Japan's experience of the 1990s.
"But if you do change the structures that are not producing
growth at the moment, then countries really can change
direction," he said, referring to Greece, Portugal, Spain and
Italy, all of which are in a low-growth, high-deficit spiral.
"It's clear that if you cut expenditures and raise taxes it
will hit growth in the short term, but at the same time it will
strengthen the credibility of the country, and once you earn
back the credibility, the growth will follow."
The problem for European policy makers is that there are no
easy, universal recipes for growth - each economy has to build
on its own competitive advantages - and even when sound ideas
have been identified, they have not always been implemented.
One of the biggest drivers of expansion, particularly in
Europe's largest economy, Germany, has traditionally been
exports, with the United States and China major buyers of
German-branded goods, from luxury cars to industrial equipment.
But trade disputes between the EU and China are growing and
there is a threat of long-term repercussions for many European
businesses, particularly from China's limits on the export of
rare earth minerals used in leading high-tech industries.
A long-term refrain in Europe has been the need to make the
single market work properly - by ensuring a free-flow of goods,
capital and labour throughout the EU and making markets in
sectors such as energy and communications fully liberalised.
But the single market is riddled with inefficiency and
countries have a vested interest in protecting national
champions from outside competition, undoing the benefits that a
unified market of 500 million people is supposed to create.
"We have plenty of things to do in the field of energy and
electricity liberalisation," said Olli Rehn, European
commissioner for economic and monetary affairs.
WAITING TO BE CREATED
"The (EU) services directive has not yet been implemented in
all the member states, the digital single market is still
waiting to be created in a genuine sense of the word, so these
things have to be moving forward."
A Finnish industry delegation, including two-dozen high-tech
start-ups, recently visited the United States, and learnt first
hand how Europe sometimes puts itself at a disadvantage.
In America, the computer games industry, with a potential
market of 300 million consumers, is regulated by one agency. In
the EU, there are 27 regulatory bodies.
"This is only one example of what we have to do at the
European level," said Katainen, who as leader of one of the four
euro zone countries that still have a triple-A credit rating has
seen his influence grow despite Finland's relatively small size.
In a signal to countries such as Portugal and Spain that are
struggling to cut spending even as their economies contract,
Finland announced last week that it would cut the budget by
nearly 3 billion euros over the next three years, even though it
is well within EU budget deficit limits.
And while it increased VAT to 24 percent, it introduced tax
breaks for companies that invest in research and development,
hoping to further stimulate a high-tech sector that has grown up
around global firms such as Nokia.