EU urges U.S. tech giants to act faster against hate speech

* Tech companies could face EU legislation to do more
* EU report on hate speech says firms slow to take action
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Dec 4 U.S. tech giants including
Facebook, Twitter, Google's YouTube
and Microsoft will have to act faster to tackle online
hate speech or face laws forcing them to do so, the European
Commission said on Sunday.
The European Union (EU) executive's warning comes six months
after the companies signed up to a voluntary code of conduct to
take action in Europe within 24 hours, following rising concerns
triggered by the refugee crisis and terror attacks.
This included removing or disabling access to the content if
necessary, better cooperation with civil society organisations
and the promotion of "counter-narratives" to hate speech.
The code of conduct is largely a continuation of efforts
that the companies already take to counter hate speech on their
websites, such as developing tools for people to report hateful
content and training staff to handle such requests.
However, a report commissioned by EU Justice Commissioner
Vera Jourova showed that compliance with the code is far from
satisfactory, the commission said.
"In practice the companies take longer and do not yet
achieve this goal. They only reviewed 40 percent of the recorded
cases in less than 24 hours," a Commission official said.
"After 48 hours the figure is more than 80 percent. This
shows that the target can realistically be achieved, but this
will need much stronger efforts by the IT companies."
The Commission said it may enact laws to force swifter
action.
"If Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Microsoft want to
convince me and the ministers that the non-legislative approach
can work, they will have to act quickly and make a strong effort
in the coming months," Jourova told the Financial Times.
Her spokesman confirmed the comments.
Jourova's report showed an uneven pace across the 28-country
bloc, with the removal rate of racist posts in Germany and
France above 50 percent, but just 11 percent in Austria and 4
percent in Italy.
EU justice ministers will meet in Brussels to discuss the
report on Thursday. They are also expected to ask the companies
to clarify issues including taking down "terrorist propaganda"
and helping provide evidence to convict foreign fighters.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alexander Smith)