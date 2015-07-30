U.S. must wait for EU hedge fund "passports" - EU watchdog

| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 Hedge funds from Guernsey,
Jersey and Switzerland should be allowed to serve investors
across the 28 country European Union, the bloc's securities
watchdog said on Thursday.
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) also
said it has not yet reached a view on whether hedge funds and
other alternative investment funds from the United States should
be given a "passport".
The lack of advice is the latest friction between the EU and
United States over recognising each other's financial rules. A
longstanding spat over derivatives regulation has yet to be
resolved.
A passport would mean a non-EU fund, once authorised, would
be allowed to market itself across the EU and not have to seek
permission from each EU country it wants to operate in, a more
costly undertaking.
Authorised EU hedge funds get a passport automatically.
The United States, like EU member Britain, is among the
world's top hedge fund centres but the ESMA said it could not
reach a decision on whether U.S., Singaporean or Hong Kong funds
should be granted passports.
ESMA must advise the European Commission, which takes the
final decision, on granting passports under a new EU law known
as AIFMD.
"The advice concludes that no obstacles exist to the
extension of the passport to Guernsey and Jersey, while
Switzerland will remove any remaining obstacles with the
enactment of pending legislation," ESMA said in a statement.
"No definitive view has been reached on the other three
jurisdictions due to concerns related to competition, regulatory
issues and a lack of sufficient evidence to properly assess the
relevant criteria."
ESMA will finalise its assessments for Hong Kong, the United
States and Singapore as soon as "practicable" - it had already
delayed Thursday's announcement.
Meanwhile, it suggests that the European Commission, along
with the European Parliament and EU states who will be consulted
on the final decision, should wait until ESMA has given the
green light to several non-EU states first.
This was to "avoid any adverse market impact that a decision
to extend the passport to only a few non-EU countries might
have", ESMA said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Evans)