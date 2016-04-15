UPDATE 2-EU extends safety review of chronic hep C treatments

* EMA to review risk of liver cancer returning

* Names hep C drugs from J&J, Gilead, AbbVie (Adds details)

April 15 The European health regulator said it extended a safety review of chronic hepatitis C treatments after new data showed patients taking the drugs were at risk of their liver cancer returning.

"The study suggested that these patients were at risk of their cancer coming back earlier than patients with hepatitis C who were not treated with direct-acting antivirals," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said. (bit.ly/1MxDslL)

The review covers some of the top-selling products in the multi-billion dollar hepatitis C market. These drugs cure well over 90 percent of patients with the liver disease and cut down the treatment duration.

Direct-acting antivirals work by blocking proteins in the hepatitis C virus that help it replicate.

The EMA cited Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Daklinza, AbbVie Inc's Exviera and Viekirax, Gilead Sciences Inc's Harvoni and Sovaldi and Johnson & Johnson's Olysio in its statement.

The safety review extension follows the release of new data this month from a study.

The EMA started its review last month after the hepatitis B virus re-activated in patients who were infected both by hepatitis B and C viruses, and were being treated with the hepatitis C drugs.

Before direct-acting antivirals, patients with hepatitis C were being treated with a class of drug called interferons, which worked against both hepatitis B and C viruses that may be present at the same time in some patients.

The European Commission will take into consideration recommendations from the EMA, and adopt a legally binding decision that covers all EU member states. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)