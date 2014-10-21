EU regulators say Honeywell, DuPont refrigerant deals may be illegal

BRUSSELS Oct 21 European Union antitrust
regulators said on Tuesday that agreements between U.S.
conglomerate Honeywell International Inc and chemicals
company DuPont on a new global refrigerant for car air
conditioners may be anti-competitive.
"The cooperation they entered into in 2010... may have
limited its (the refrigerant's) availability and technical
development, in breach of EU antitrust rules," the European
Commission said in a statement.
It sent a so-called statement of objections or charge sheet
setting out its concerns to the companies.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)