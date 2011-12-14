EU accepts IBM antitrust concessions, ends probe

BRUSSELS Dec 14 EU antitrust regulators accepted concessions offered by International Business Machines Corp to end an antitrust investigation and avert a possible fine, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The U.S. information technology hardware company proposed in September to provide certain spare parts and technical information to other companies which maintain its mainframe hardware and software.

The European Commission said it was satisfied that the concessions, which were revised after a market test and are valid for five years, were sufficient to address competition problems.

"I am pleased that we could find a swift solution with IBM to our competition concerns. Timely interventions are crucial in fast moving technology markets," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.

The Commission's decision confirmed a Reuters report last week.

IBM said in September it did not agree with the Commission's charge that it might have abused its dominant position by imposing 'unreasonable' supply conditions for some products to competitors of mainframe maintenance services.

Many big companies and governments use mainframe computers to store and process large quantities of data.

This is the second case involving IBM that the European Commission has wrapped up this year. The EU watchdog closed an investigation into IBM in August after three small rivals dropped complaints.

The Commission, which acts as competition regulator for the EU and can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global turnover, has imposed billion-euro fines against technology firms such as Microsoft and Intel for breaching EU rules.