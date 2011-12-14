EU accepts IBM antitrust concessions, ends probe

| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Dec 14 EU antitrust regulators
accepted concessions offered by International Business Machines
Corp to end an antitrust investigation and avert a
possible fine, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
The U.S. information technology hardware company proposed in
September to provide certain spare parts and technical
information to other companies which maintain its mainframe
hardware and software.
The European Commission said it was satisfied that the
concessions, which were revised after a market test and are
valid for five years, were sufficient to address competition
problems.
"I am pleased that we could find a swift solution with IBM
to our competition concerns. Timely interventions are crucial in
fast moving technology markets," EU Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
The Commission's decision confirmed a Reuters report last
week.
IBM said in September it did not agree with the Commission's
charge that it might have abused its dominant position by
imposing 'unreasonable' supply conditions for some products to
competitors of mainframe maintenance services.
Many big companies and governments use mainframe computers
to store and process large quantities of data.
This is the second case involving IBM that the European
Commission has wrapped up this year. The EU watchdog closed an
investigation into IBM in August after three small rivals
dropped complaints.
The Commission, which acts as competition regulator for the
EU and can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global
turnover, has imposed billion-euro fines against technology
firms such as Microsoft and Intel for breaching EU rules.