Three firms drop EU antitrust complaints against IBM

BRUSSELS Aug 3 T3 Technologies and Neon Enterprise Software have withdrawn their EU antitrust complaints against International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N), an IBM regulatory filing shows, while TurboHercules said on Wednesday it had dropped its complaint. Emulator software vendor T3 has withdrawn its complaint to the European Commission while Texas-based company Neon has agreed to scrap its claim.

French company TurboHercules said it was no longer pursuing its complaint filed with the EU watchdog due to business reasons.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by )

