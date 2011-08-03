Three firms drop EU antitrust complaints against IBM

BRUSSELS Aug 3 T3 Technologies and Neon
Enterprise Software have withdrawn their EU antitrust complaints
against International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N), an IBM
regulatory filing shows, while TurboHercules said on Wednesday
it had dropped its complaint.
Emulator software vendor T3 has withdrawn its complaint to
the European Commission while Texas-based company Neon has
agreed to scrap its claim.
French company TurboHercules said it was no longer pursuing
its complaint filed with the EU watchdog due to business
reasons.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by )