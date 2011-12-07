UPDATE 1-EU ends antitrust investigation into IBM-sources

* EU decision to drop probe expected this month - sources
* IBM makes concessions, offers spare parts, data to rivals
* End of investigation means IBM avoids fine
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Dec 7 EU antitrust regulators
are set to accept concessions offered by International Business
Machines Corp and end an antitrust investigation this
month, averting a possible fine, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
The U.S. information technology hardware company offered in
September to provide certain spare parts and technical
information to companies that use its mainframe hardware and
software.
The proposed concessions, under reasonable and
non-discriminatory terms and conditions, will be for a period of
five years.
The European Commission agreed to accept this offer after
IBM made some minor changes, one of the sources said. The EU
executive's decision to drop the investigation could be
announced as early as next week.
IBM declined to comment. In September, it said that it did
not agree with the Commission's charge that it may have abused
its dominant position by imposing 'unreasonable' supply
conditions for some products to rivals of mainframe maintenance
services.
Many big companies and governments use mainframes, which are
powerful computers, to store and process data.
This will be the second case that European Commission will
wind up involving IBM. The EU watchdog closed an investigation
into IBM in August after three small rivals dropped their
complaints.
The Commission, which can fine companies up to 10 percent of
their global turnover, has levied billion-euro fines in recent
years against firms such as Microsoft and Intel for breaching EU
rules.