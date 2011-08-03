UPDATE 1-3 firms drop EU antitrust complaints against IBM

* T3, Neon Enterprise Software withdraw EU complaints
* French firm TurboHercules also drops allegations
* EU Commission has two ongoing antitrust probes into IBM
* One probe opened on regulator's initiative
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Aug 3 Three small rivals have dropped
their antitrust complaints against International Business
Machines Corp that had triggered one of two
investigations by EU regulators into IBM's business practices.
Emulator software vendor T3 Technologies Inc has withdrawn
its complaint to the European Commission while Texas-based Neon
Enterprise Software has agreed to relinquish its claim, the U.S.
technology services company said in a regulatory filing.
French company TurboHercules said on Wednesday it was no
longer pursuing its complaint filed with the EU watchdog due to
business reasons. The allegations prompted a Commission
investigation in July last year.
The Commission said it had no comment on the issue. The
regulator could now decide either to continue or scrap the
investigation. IBM declined to comment.
The Commission had on its own initiative opened a second
investigation into allegations of discriminatory behaviour by
IBM towards competing suppliers of mainframe maintenance
services in July last year.
IBM had said at the time of the allegations that Microsoft
and other competitors had inspired the actions by T3
and TurboHercules.
T3 filed its complaint in January 2009 and TurboHercules in
March 2010. Both companies had claimed that IBM tied the sales
of its mainframe computers to its dominant mainframe operating
systems. Neon had in July last year accused IBM of conduct that
disparaged its product.
Many big companies and government institutions use
mainframes, which are powerful computers, to store and process
critical information.
(Editing by David Brunnstrom)