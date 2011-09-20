IBM offers concessions to settle EU antitrust probe

BRUSSELS, Sept 20 International Business Machines Corp (IBM) (IBM.N) has offered concessions to settle an investigation by EU antitrust regulators, the European Commission's daily journal showed on Tuesday.

"IBM does not agree with the Commission's preliminary assessment. It has nevertheless offered commitments... to meet the Commission's competition concerns," the EU's executive Commission said in the journal.

IBM offered to provide certain spare parts and technical information to other companies which maintain its mainframe hardware and software under reasonable and non-discriminatory terms and conditions, said the Commission, which acts as competition regulator in the 27-member EU.

EU regulators, who opened a probe into IBM in July last year, said third parties now had a month to comment on the proposals.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Rex Merrifield)