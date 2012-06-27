EU resists pressure to change carbon air law-letters

* Only China, India so far have failed to comply
* ICAO and 'alternative measures' could offer flexibility
* ICAO holding talks until end of week
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, June 27 A global scheme to curb
airline emissions, under debate this week in Montreal, or
national schemes to make airlines pay for their carbon costs are
the only reasons for the European Commission to change a law
that has provoked international anger, a series of Commission
letters seen by Reuters shows.
The letters, also state the Commission sees no prospect of
deferring the law requiring all flights to and from EU airports
to buy allowances under the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme.
Pressure on the Commission to scrap its law has been immense
and the letters show the scale of the behind-the-scenes
manoeuvring. China and India have refused to comply so far,
while the United States has debated legislation that would make
it illegal for its airlines to abide by the EU rules.
Among those to have written to the Commission objecting are
Indian Civil Aviation Minister Ajit Singh, as well as U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and U.S. Transportation
Secretary Ray LaHood.
"There is no prospect of 'deferring' the EU legislation," EU
Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard wrote to Singh in one of
six letters obtained by Reuters under a freedom of information
request.
With reference to ongoing efforts at the U.N.'s
International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Hedegaard told
Singh the EU law could be modified if an international agreement
on curbing aviation emissions could be agreed.
"As I believe you know, we would be able to 'meet half ways'
and exempt all flights from India to the EU if India itself
undertook comparable action," she said further in her March 30
letter. It was a reply to a letter dated Jan. 13 from Singh,
which was not disclosed.
No airline will face a bill until next April after emissions
for this year have been calculated. Meanwhile work has
intensified at ICAO to make progress towards a global deal. The
body is meeting until the end of the week in Montreal.
It is not expected to make rapid progress and some have
voiced scepticism it can deliver at all, especially as the EU
only introduced its plan for tackling airline emissions after
more than a decade of ICAO talks produced nothing.
Apart from an ICAO solution, the Commission has repeatedly
said the only other reason for exemptions would be if other
countries come up with "equivalent measures".
Academics argue emissions fees can spread carbon pricing as
other nations decide they should collect the "economic rent"
from them.
U.S. PRESSURE
The EU's highest court ruled in December last year that the
EU law was valid. Just before the ruling, U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton and Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood
wrote to Commission officials saying its law was the "wrong way
to achieve" a reduction in greenhouse gases.
Hedegaard, together with EU Transport Commissioner Siim
Kallas, wrote to them on Jan. 16 when she referred to "two
specific avenues for flexibility".
One would be to exclude incoming flights from the EU ETS on
the basis of other countries' "market-based measures regarding
aviation emissions" and the other would be an ICAO deal.
"We recognise that the U.S. and other partners have
nevertheless expressed strong concerns and can assure you that
there is no absence of willingness on our side to explore how
these might be addressed," Hedegaard wrote.
A factor that could calm U.S. opposition, analysts say, is
one that has incensed China and India, namely that the EU law
makes all polluters pay equally.
China and India, the world's biggest and third biggest
emitters (the United States ranks second), have argued, within
the Kyoto framework, that the developed world is most to blame
for decades of pollution. The United States and other developed
nations say the emerging emitters need to act too.
Hedegaard also wrote to another Indian minister, Jayanthi
Natarajan, minister of state for environment, who said in April
the EU law could be "a deal-breaker" for global climate change
talks.
The Climate Commissioner's letter of Jan. 31 said all
nations had to participate in trying to limit global warming to
2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, "while respecting
the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and
respective capabilities".