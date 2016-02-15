EU regulators to examine lawmakers' report on IKEA taxes

BRIEF-Roche Holding AG says Troponin T test cleared by FDA
* has received 510(k) clearance for its elecsys Troponin T Gen 5 STAT blood test for patients with a suspected heart attack
BRUSSELS, Feb 15 - European Union state aid regulators will examine a report by a group of EU lawmakers accusing Swedish furniture retailer IKEA of avoiding paying at least 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in taxes over a six-year period.
IKEA has said it paid an effective corporate income tax rate of about 19 percent in 2015.
The study commissioned by the Green party in the European Parliament said the world's biggest furniture retailer was able to do this by shifting royalty income through a Dutch company and possibly though Luxembourg and Liechtenstein.
It said the company also benefited from tax schemes in Luxembourg and Belgium.
The European Commission, which has already ordered Dutch and Luxembourg authorities to recover up to 30 million euros from Starbucks and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles respectively, said it would look into the matter.
"The Commission has taken note of the report and its findings and will study it in detail," Commission spokeswoman Vanessa Mock said.
Separately, the Netherlands on Dec. 23 challenged the Commission's decision at the Luxembourg-based General Court, Europe's second-highest, the Commission's Official Journal showed on Monday.
Fiat followed on Dec. 29 with its appeal and Luxembourg on Dec. 30.
Hearings are likely towards the end of the year, with judges expected to rule next year.
($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
(Adds background, table, graphics link) NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for the third straight week to their lowest since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday. Mortgage rates have fallen in step with lower U.S. Treasury yields as investors have reduced their bets on rising inflation and interest rates while they await details on tax cuts, trade, infrastructure spending and looser regulations from
* UCB files Briviact (brivaracetam) CV in the US as monotherapy treatment for adult epilepsy patients with partial-onset seizures