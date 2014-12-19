EU clears IMS Health's buy of Cegedim subject to conditions

BRUSSELS Dec 19 The European Commission has cleared U.S. firm IMS Health's acquisition of parts of Cegedim of France subject to conditions, it said on Friday.

The decision is conditional upon IMS' commitment to divest parts of its primary market research business and to grant third party access to the structure underlying its sales tracking data.

The Commission had concerns that the proposed transaction could lead to less choice and higher prices for customers of standardised primary market research services.

IMS Health is the market leader in the European Economic Area for tracking sales of prescription drugs against which pharmaceutical companies measure their performance.

Cegedim offers one of the largest databases of doctors' contact details in Europe on which pharmaceutical companies rely to target their sales efforts. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Julia Fioretti)