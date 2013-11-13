EU close to deal on long-delayed insurance capital rules

| LONDON
LONDON Nov 13 The European Union is close to
agreeing new rules which will force insurers to hold enough
capital to keep policyholders safe, after years of delay.
Lawmakers from the European Parliament and officials from
member states have set aside six hours from 1430 GMT on
Wednesday to nail down a deal. The bloc's financial services
chief Michel Barnier was due to attend in person to nudge them
over the finishing line.
"We are not quite there yet but we are very close to an
agreement," a spokeswoman for Barnier said.
"If all parties approach this week's talks in a spirit of
compromise, then it should be possible Wednesday to get a deal
on this legislation, which regulators and the European industry
have been waiting for."
Sources in parliament and the insurance industry were
hopeful of a deal as major firms like Allianz, Aviva
, AXA and Generali have invested
millions of euros in preparation, including on IT systems.
The European Union approved the so-called Solvency II law in
April 2009 and it was due to come into effect in late 2012.
But disagreements between EU lawmakers and member states
over how much capital firms must hold to cover products offering
guaranteed returns over a long period have forced the bloc to
delay the start date several times. It is now expected to take
effect in January 2016.
The outline of a deal emerged last month after member states
put forward an alternative, weaker version of a compromise
proposed by the bloc's insurance regulator on products with
long-term guarantees.
It meets concerns of influential countries such as Germany,
Britain and France, crucial for any agreement.
"It's not ideal but we think it's the best we can get out of
these discussions," an insurance industry source said.
Some niggles remain, such as pressure from parliament on EU
states to formally set out clearly how they will implement the
new rules and avoid room for foot-dragging.
Apart form the embarrassment of further delay, two new
sources of pressure are also bearing down on the negotiators.
The legislative clock is ticking as the European Parliament
holds elections in May 2014, with EU business being put on hold
from March or April.
Efforts underway at the global level to agree the world's
first common insurance capital standard mean that failure by the
EU to agree on Solvency II will make it harder for the bloc to
influence that process in a credible way.