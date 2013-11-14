EU insurers express relief over deal on new capital rules

* Industry, regulator EIOPA welcomes clarity after deal
* Germany's BaFin says will keep up pressure on
implementation
* Deal raises hopes of more investment in infrastructure
By Chris Vellacott and Jonathan Gould
LONDON/BONN, Nov 14 European insurers breathed a
sigh of relief on Thursday that a deal on new capital
requirements was less burdensome than initially feared, ending
an uncertainty which has been hanging over the sector for many
years.
Lawmakers from the European Parliament and representatives
of European Union states agreed the new Solvency II rules late
on Wednesday to end a 13-year legislative marathon.
The reform will be phased in from January 2016 but top
insurers like Prudential, Aviva, Allianz
, Axa and Generali have already
spent millions of euros in preparation.
The Stoxx Europe 600 Insurance sector index was up
1 percent by 1340 GMT.
Allianz board member Maximilian Zimmerer said a 2016 start
was feasible though a challenge for smaller firms, while rival
Prudential said the deal looks viable.
"It is fundamentally good news for the industry because
we've always believed in a risk-based regime with the
appropriate definition of risk," Tidjane Thiam, chief executive
of British insurer Prudential, told reporters.
The rules aim to make sure the European industry, which
manages investments worth more than 8 trillion euros, holds
enough capital to withstand market shocks.
Negotiations had became bogged down over how much of a
capital cushion should be held against insurance products that
offer long-term guaranteed returns, such as annuities or lump
sums on retirement.
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA) had alarmed the industry with a compromise on how to
"calibrate" capital held against such products.
Wednesday's deal dilutes this compromise significantly in
favour of the industry after Germany, Britain, France and other
countries intervened.
Thiam said Prudential had considered re-locating but "things
have moved in the right direction so that issue is not as
present as before".
EIOPA Chairman Gabriel Bernardino brushed off the dilution
of his proposals, saying uncertainty has been taken away.
"I don't think that by twisting some calibrations here and
there you lose the fundamental, sound principles of Solvency
II," Bernardino told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in
Bonn, Germany.
GET READY
The failure to implement Solvency II in 2012 as originally
envisaged left many insurers "all dressed up and with nowhere to
go", said Jeremy Irving, a partner at Eversheds lawfirm.
EIOPA has already issued guidance requiring firms to be
ready by 2016 and Felix Hufeld, head of insurance at German
regulator BaFin, said he would ask Germany's 90-odd life
insurers next summer to do an "as if" calculation on how they
would look if fully compliant.
Critics of Wednesday's deal may not be taking into account
that insurers must strengthen their regulatory capital by
billions of euros over the coming years to better protect
consumers, Hufeld told the conference in Bonn.
A more lenient treatment on capital for some products has
been given in the tacit expectation that insurers can no longer
argue they won't be able to invest in the economy.
Policymakers are looking to the huge pools of cash at
insurers to build roads, bridges and other infrastructure as
banks focus on rebuilding their capital reserves.
"The long-term guarantees allow the regulators and industry
the space to ensure safer investment strategies whilst
maintaining their vital role on infrastructure projects and
corporate bonds, so important for economic growth," said British
EU lawmaker Peter Skinner who was part of the negotiations.
Non-EU insurers will also get a long delay of at least a
decade before having to show that their home rules are just as
strict as Solvency II, a step that will come as a relief to U.S.
firms who feared being locked out of the EU market.