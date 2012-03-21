UPDATE 2-EU lawmakers back insurer-friendly capital rules

* MEP says parliament committee backs changes
* Moves could save insurers 100 bln eur
* Changes include "matching premiums" for annuity writers
* Vote paves way for "constructive discussions" -ABI
By Huw Jones and Myles Neligan
LONDON, March 21 The European Parliament's
influential economic affairs committee on Wednesday
overwhelmingly backed a draft proposal for a new capital regime
for insurers, including amendments that make the new rules less
burdensome for the industry.
The 37-to-five vote makes it virtually certain the changes
will survive in the final version of the so-called Solvency II
regime, potentially saving insurers billions of euros, and
boosts the chances of the rules taking effect on time in 2014.
"Today's vote comes as a great relief to the insurance
sector and enables Solvency II to move one step closer to
reality," said Janine Hawes, Solvency II director at KPMG.
"The industry has won some important battles."
Parliament and European Union governments will meet next
month to thrash out a compromise draft which will be voted on by
the full assembly in July.
EU states have already backed a version that includes the
industry-friendly measures, regarded as critically important by
insurers in Germany, France, Britain, Spain and Ireland.
"We have turned this around to a very sensibly balanced
package," Peter Skinner, a British centre-left member of the
committee, said after the vote.
The industry-friendly package approved on Wednesday
represents a compromise among the biggest EU states, ensuring it
will make it to the final law.
It allows for the continued use of so-called matching
premiums, which allow insurers to hold less capital than they
would otherwise have to against annuities, products that are
popular in Britain, Spain and Ireland.
They also allow insurers, especially in France, to smooth
out the capital impact of short-term market fluctuations, and to
use extrapolation techniques to estimate future interest rates,
a practice common in Germany.
The amendments were initially due to be ditched from
parliament's text, raising concerns among insurers in Britain,
Ireland and Spain in particular, but were reinserted after a
last-minute deal on March 15.
INDUSTRY INFLUENCE
Sven Giegold, a German Green Party member of the committee
who opposed the changes, estimated they would reduce insurers'
capital burden by over 100 billion euros, and said they had been
pushed through by aggressive industry lobbying.
"We hope that it will not be in the end the policyholders
and taxpayers who have to pay for this lobby-driven regulation
which was unfortunately voted through today," he told reporters
on a conference call, conceding that the modified proposals now
looked like "a done deal."
Insurers cautiously welcomed the vote.
The measures agreed on Wednesday "are far from perfect, but
pave the way for a constructive discussion in the next phase of
negotiations of Solvency II," said Otto Thoresen, Director
General of the Association of British Insurers.
Thoresen said the next stage of talks should focus on making
sure the new rules do not make it harder for European insurers
to compete globally.
Solvency II could force insurers to hold extra capital
against operations in countries deemed by European regulators to
have less exacting rules, making those subsidiaries less
competitive against local rivals.
KPMG's Hawes said the draft rules backed on Wednesday
included conditions that the U.S., a big market for leading
European insurers including Prudential, Aegon,
Axa and Allianz, would not be able to meet.
Prudential, Britain's biggest insurer, has said it
might relocate outside the EU to prevent its lucrative U.S.
business from being penalised.
"I am confident we will find the necessary way so we can
include those countries that need to be included," Skinner told
Reuters.
Solvency II, due to become law in January 2013 ahead of full
implementation a year later, is designed to make insurers hold
capital in strict proportion to the risks they underwrite,
replacing a patchwork of less sophisticated national rules.
The industry has said the new regime, expected to lead to
higher capital requirements for many insurers, could force up
the cost of insurance and pensions products for European
consumers.
Insurers have also expressed concern over the length of time
it has taken to develop the rules, complaining that prolonged
uncertainty over the sector's capital requirements is deterring
investors.
Solvency II has been ten years in the making, and its
original 2012 implementation date was postponed last year.