EU court adviser backs Intel appeal against EU fine

LUXEMBOURG Oct 20 A lower court should review U.S. chipmaker Intel's challenge against a record 1.06-billion-euro ($1.16 billion) fine levied by EU antitrust regulators seven years ago, an adviser to Europe's top court said on Thursday.

"Intel's appeal against the imposition of a 1.06 billion euro fine for abuse of its dominant position should be upheld," Advocate General Nils Wahl at the Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) said.

The fine remains the largest for a single company for an EU antitrust infringement.

The European Commission penalised Intel in 2009 for tactics aimed at stifling rival Advanced Micro Devices, including giving rebates to PC makers Dell, Hewlett-Packard Co, NEC and Lenovo for buying most of their computer chips from Intel. ($1 = 0.9118 euros) (Reporting by Pia Oppel, writing by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

