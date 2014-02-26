EU closes case after Huawei, InterDigital settle patent dispute

BRUSSELS Feb 26 European Union antitrust
regulators closed the case brought by Chinese network equipment
maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd against and U.S.
patent licensing firm InterDigital after they settled
the patent dispute out of court.
Desperate to protect their technology patent advantages and
maximise revenues in a fiercely competitive industry, scores of
companies, including Apple, Samsung and
Google, are embroiled in disputes among themselves and
with others.
World No. 3 smartphone maker Huawei took its grievance to
the European Commission two years ago, saying InterDigital
demanded "exploitative" fees for the use of its 3G mobile phone
patents. InterDigital could have been fined up to 10 percent of
its revenues if the Commission had found in favour of Huawei.
InterDigital's revenue was $325.4 million last year.
The two companies however resolved their patent licensing
disputes in December, agreeing to withdraw lawsuits and
antitrust complaints against each other, the Commission said.
"The Commission was informed of the withdrawal of Huawei's
complaint on 7 January 2014. The case has therefore been closed.
There was no formal investigation," Antoine Colombani, spokesman
for competition policy at the EU executive, said.
The Commission can pursue cases even after companies have
settled the dispute between themselves if it suspects possible
anti-competitive practices or has gathered enough evidence.