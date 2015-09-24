EU launches inquiry into web companies' online behaviour

* EU looking into how web firms use market power
* Inquiry is not an antitrust investigation
* Could form basis for regulation of web in 2016
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Sept 24 The European Commission on
Thursday launched an inquiry into the behaviour of online
companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon
to try to gauge whether there is a need to regulate the
web.
The public consultation seeks answers on a broad range of
issues, from the contractual restrictions online groups may
impose on other businesses, for example, companies seeking to
display ads, to how proactive they should be in removing illegal
content online.
It is not clear whether the inquiry will lead to any
regulation of the Internet in the European Union, but it
provides more evidence that mainly U.S. tech companies are
coming under increasing scrutiny in Europe for issues ranging
from their privacy practices to taxation.
"Platforms are part of a thriving digital economy but
questions are also raised about their transparency and use of
content," said European Commission Vice President Andrus Ansip,
who is in charge of digital issues.
France and Germany have been among those pushing strongly
for regulation to allow smaller European start-ups to compete
with American tech giants. This prompted U.S. President Barack
Obama earlier this year to accuse Europe of taking a
protectionist stance.
In the 46-page questionnaire the Commission asks both
individuals and companies whether they think platforms are
transparent enough in the way they collect and use data.
It also asks app developers, businesses or rights holders if
platforms include certain clauses such as "parity clauses" in
their contracts with them. Parity clauses require the platform
to be offered terms at least as good as those of its
competitors.
In June, the Commission opened an antitrust investigation
into Amazon's e-book business over allegedly anticompetitive
clauses in its contracts with publishers.
But the inquiry launched on Wednesday is not an antitrust
probe, meaning it will not result in fines.
As part of the consultation, the Commission is also looking
at services such as Google's YouTube by asking holders of the
rights to copyrighted works if "an online platform such as a
video sharing website or a content aggregator refuses to enter
into or negotiate licensing agreements with me."
The industry itself is wary of moves towards regulating the
web.
"If there are problems someone will need to be more precise
about what exactly they are and why they can't be dealt with
under existing law such as competition, consumer and privacy
law," said James Waterworth, Europe Vice President of the
Computer and Communications Industry Association, which
represents companies such as Google, Amazon and Microsoft
.
Separately, the Commission on Wednesday launched an inquiry
into so-called "geo-blocking", the practice whereby businesses
restrict access to websites based on location or re-route
customers to their local website, which may have different
prices.
It aims to come out with a law ending unjustified
geo-blocking by mid-2016.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti. Editing by Jane Merriman)