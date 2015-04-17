EU to investigate transparency of Internet search results -document

* EU to launch inquiry into role of Internet platforms
* Separate from Google antitrust investigation
* Will focus on transparency of search results, use of data
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, April 17 Internet platforms such as
Google, Microsoft and Yahoo! will be
the subject of a widespread inquiry by European regulators to
determine whether they are transparent enough in how they
display search results.
The inquiry will seek to address concerns of European
business and politicians about the dominance of U.S. tech giants
and whether there is a level playing field for European firms.
However, it is not an antitrust inquiry which can lead to
fines of up to 10 percent of a company's global sales.
In a draft of the Commission's strategy for creating a
digital single market, seen by Reuters, it says it will "carry
out a comprehensive investigation and consultation on the role
of platforms, including the growth of the sharing economy."
The investigation, expected to be carried out next year,
will look into the transparency of search results - involving
paid for links and advertisements - and how platforms use the
information they acquire.
European Commission Vice-President Andrus Ansip is expected
to formally announce the new strategy on May 6.
The transparency of search results came under particular
scrutiny this week when the European competition chief accused
Google of cheating competitors by distorting web search results
to consistently favour its own shopping service.
There are concerns in Europe over how Internet companies
such as Facebook and Amazon use the huge amounts
of personal data they acquire.
The inquiry will also look at how platforms compensate
rights-holders for showing copyrighted material and limits on
the ability of individuals and businesses to move from one
platform to another.
The draft "digital single market" strategy document cites
potentially unfair terms limiting access to platforms, high fees
and non-transparent or restrictive pricing policies as some of
the areas of concern.
"While a framework exists for business-to-consumer
complaints in all EU member states, no such mechanism exists for
business-to-business relations," the document states.
The investigation follows calls from France and Germany for
greater regulation of dominant Internet players which they
believe are harming home-grown European web firms.
In November the two countries asked the Commission to launch
a public consultation on the issue, with a view to regulating
Internet platforms.
However, in an earlier discussion paper, seen by Reuters,
the Commission concluded there was not enough evidence to
justify legislation.
One EU official said the Commission was assessing whether
the issues raised in the Google antitrust case warranted a more
systemic view of the problem.
"We want to move away from case studies," the official said.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by David Evans)