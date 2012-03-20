EU govts fail to agree exemptions for Iran crude insurance

BRUSSELS, March 20 European Union diplomats on
Tuesday postponed a decision on whether to grant any exemptions
to insurance provided for Iranian crude shipments when the bloc
implements oil sanctions on Iran, an EU diplomat said.
Asian oil importers have lobbied European governments for
exceptions to ensure oil deliveries, but some EU capitals are
wary of weakening the impact of EU measures on Iran, which aim
to press the Tehran government to hold back on its nuclear work.
On Tuesday, representatives in Brussels of EU governments
debated a proposal to allow all insurance on Iranian crude bound
for countries outside the EU to be extended until July 1. But
there was no agreement.
"For the moment there is no deal," an EU diplomat with close
knowledge of the talks said. "Discussions will continue
tomorrow."
EU foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in Brussels on
Friday.
The EU agreed an oil embargo in January to stop members from
importing Iranian oil, but set up a transition period that
allows EU states to continue bringing in oil under existing
contracts until July. The embargo also specified a ban on EU
insurers and reinsurers from indemnifying vessels carrying
Iranian crude and fuel anywhere in the world.