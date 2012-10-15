EU's Ashton hopes talks with Iran can advance "soon"

LUXEMBOURG Oct 15 There is still diplomacy with
Iran over its nuclear programme and negotiations could move
forward soon, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on
Monday.
"Absolutely. There is room for negotiations," Catherine
Ashton said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in
Luxembourg. Ashton represents six major powers in their
on-and-off talks with Iran.
"I do hope we will able to move forward soon with our
discussions with Iran."
EU foreign ministers are expected to approve a substantial
new sanctions push against Iran on Monday, aimed at persuading
Tehran to scale back its nuclear work.