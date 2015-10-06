UPDATE 5-Europe-U.S. data transfer deal used by thousands of firms is ruled invalid

* Top EU court says U.S. data share scheme is invalid
* Follows Snowden revelations of mass U.S. surveillance
* EU, U.S. say will keep negotiating on new deal
By Julia Fioretti
BRUSSELS, Oct 6 The EU's highest court struck
down a deal that allows thousands of companies to easily
transfer personal data from Europe to the United States, in a
landmark ruling on Tuesday that follows revelations of mass U.S.
government snooping.
Many companies, both U.S. and European, use the Safe Harbour
system to help them get round cumbersome checks to transfer data
between offices on both sides of the Atlantic. That includes
payroll and human resources information as well as lucrative
data used for online advertising, which is of particular
importance to tech companies.
But the decision by the Court of Justice of the European
Union (ECJ) sounds the death knell for the system, set up by the
European Commission 15 years ago. It is used by over 4,000 firms
including IBM, Google and Ericsson.
The court said Safe Harbour did not sufficiently protect EU
citizens' personal data since the requirements of American
national security, public interest and law enforcement trumped
the privacy safeguards contained in the framework.
In addition, EU citizens have no means of legal recourse
against the misuse of their data in the United States, the court
said. A bill is currently winding its way through the U.S.
Congress to give Europeans the right to legal redress.
The ECJ in its ruling referred to revelations from former
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, which
included that the Prism programme allowed U.S. authorities to
harvest private information directly from big tech companies
such as Apple, Facebook and Google.
The United States, which in the run up to the decision had
issued strenuous defences of its intelligence programmes, said
it was "deeply disappointed" by the ruling.
IBM said it created commercial uncertainty and
jeopardised the flow of data across borders.
"The free movement of data across borders is the foundation
of the global economy, facilitating everything from financial
services and manufacturing to shipping and retail," said
Christopher Padilla, Vice President of Government and Regulatory
Affairs at IBM.
Any company with a centralised HR database in the United
States would need to transfer personal data there, and companies
that do not have data centres in Europe often ship the data from
their European clients across the Atlantic, lawyers said.
However, they also said most multinationals, such as
Facebook and Microsoft, would probably be able to
continue with business as usual as they already had alternative
legal channels for transferring data to the United States.
The ECJ ruling became effective immediately and the European
Commission said it would continue to work with the United States
on a revamped data transfer deal to fill the void.
"In the light of the ruling, we will continue this work
towards a new and safe framework for the transfer of personal
data across the Atlantic," Commission Vice President Frans
Timmermans told a news conference.
Without Safe Harbour, the United States loses its status in
the EU as a country that provides "adequate protection" for
personal data.
The EU has granted that status to only 11 countries
worldwide. For transfers to any other country, such as Japan,
companies have to draw up contracts establishing privacy
protections between groups or seek approval from data protection
authorities, something they will now be required to do for
transfers to the United States.
"The EU's highest court has pulled the rug under the feet of
thousands of companies that have been relying on Safe Harbour,"
said Monika Kuschewsky, special counsel at law firm Covington.
"All these companies are now forced to find an alternative
mechanism for their data transfers to the U.S."
The group of EU data protection authorities, known as the
Article 29 Working Party (WP29), said it would hold discussions
this week to "determine the consequences on transfers" of data
and schedule an extraordinary meeting shortly.
It is too early to say whether companies left in the lurch
by the annulment of Safe Harbour and without any alternatives
will be given a grace period by data protection authorities, a
spokeswoman for the WP29 said.
'UNCERTAINTY FOR FIRMS'
The court case stemmed from a complaint by Austrian law
student Max Schrems, who challenged Facebook's transfers of
European users' data to its American servers because of the risk
of U.S. snooping, in light of Snowden's revelations in 2013.
The European Commission separately demanded a review of Safe
Harbour to ensure that U.S. authorities' access to Europeans'
data would be proportionate and limited to what is absolutely
necessary.
Washington and Brussels have been in talks for two years to
strengthen Safe Harbour in a way that could allay Europe's
privacy concerns, and Tuesday's judgement heaps pressure on the
Commission to accelerate the talks.
"The Court put pretty high standards on a new Safe Harbour,"
Kuschewsky said.
Schrems filed his complaint to the Irish Data Protection
Commissioner, as Facebook's European headquarters is in Ireland.
The case eventually wound its way up to the Luxembourg-based
ECJ, which was asked to rule on whether national data privacy
watchdogs could unilaterally suspend the Safe Harbour framework
if they had concerns about U.S. privacy safeguards.
"The judgment makes it clear that U.S. businesses cannot
simply aid U.S. espionage efforts in violation of European
fundamental rights," said 28-year-old Schrems.
(BREAKINGVIEWS-EU data ruling could stunt single digital
market )
