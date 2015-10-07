UPDATE 1-Max Schrems: the law student who took on Facebook

* Austrian student secures landmark privacy ruling
* Legal battle results in "bombshell" decision
* Google, Facebook, IBM among companies affected
(Adds quotes from Schrems)
By Julia Fioretti, Shadia Nasralla and Francois Murphy
BRUSSELS/VIENNA, Oct 7 From Vienna cafes to the
European Union's highest court, an Austrian law student's
two-year battle against Facebook and mass U.S.
surveillance culminated in a landmark ruling that has rippled
across the business world.
Max Schrems, a 28-year-old Facebook user finishing his Ph.D
in law at Vienna University, took an interest in the subject of
privacy during a semester at Santa Clara University in
California.
The legal battle against mass U.S. surveillance that he
subsequently pursued resulted in what lawyers called a
"bombshell" ruling on Tuesday, knocking down the Safe Harbour
data transfer framework between the European Union and the
United States used by more than 4,000 companies, including
Google, Facebook and IBM.
Schrems is taking the victory in his stride and has no "big
plan for what's next".
"First of all now I have to finish my PhD," Schrems told
Reuters. "I just keep doing my thing."
He will still be found at the traditional Cafe Ritter in
Vienna's fashionable Mariahilf district, a home from home where
he likes to spend time and meet friends.
He nurtures a fervent belief in his right to privacy, to be
defended in the courts if need be.
"That I have to argue why I want my things should stay
private should not be a topic, because it's a basic right. The
same way that I don't have to argue why I want the right to vote
I just have this right and I insist on that," he said.
Under EU law, companies may not transfer personal data to
countries deemed to have lower privacy standards, such as the
United States, unless they have legal contracts in place or
have the explicit permission of the person in question.
"A BIG LIE"
The benefit of Safe Harbour was that it created a special
arrangement for companies shifting data across the Atlantic,
allowing them simply to state they had complied with EU data
protection law.
The end of Safe Harbour has left a legal void which
regulators, companies and lawyers are trying to fill as quickly
as possible.
Schrems' legal battle followed revelations by former
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden of details
about the U.S. government's Prism programme, which allowed it to
harvest private information directly from companies such as
Facebook, Apple and Microsoft.
Facebook has repeatedly denied being a "back door" for U.S.
intelligence agencies.
Schrems filed 22 complaints against Facebook in Ireland,
where the company has its European headquarters, but he received
no help from the authorities for years.
"They practically excluded me from my own case," Schrems
said.
He even set up a website, called europe-v-facebook.org.
"The question is, do we have a fundamental right to data
protection in Europe, do we have a private sphere in Europe, and
do we enforce it? Because until now we have been living a big
lie," he said on Austria's ORF television on Tuesday.
However, he says he has nothing personal against the U.S.
social network.
He is an active user of Twitter and Facebook and says he
just wants to make it safer for people to communicate online.
"The blanket solution, so to speak, is to go offline. But
then we have a society where everyone sits in their shell and
can't speak to anyone. That is not what we want."
"Facebook was actually more of a coincidence," Schrems told
ORF. He said he simply had to focus on one company to build a
strong case.
FRIVOLOUS AND VEXATIOUS
Schrems withdrew his initial 22 claims against Facebook, but
sent out the fateful 23rd claim, which wound its way up to the
European Court of Justice.
He asked the Irish Data Protection Commissioner to stop
Facebook's transfers of European users' data to its U.S. servers
because of the risk of U.S. government snooping following
Snowden's revelations on Prism.
His complaint that the United States did not provide
sufficient privacy safeguards for data stored there was
initially thrown out as "frivolous and vexatious" by the Irish
authorities.
Yet that is the argument that was upheld by the highest
court in the European Union on Tuesday.
