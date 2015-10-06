U.S. disappointed by EU court ruling striking down data share deal

BRUSSELS Oct 6 The United States is "deeply disappointed" by a ruling from the highest EU court on Tuesday that struck down a transatlantic data share deal used by thousands of companies, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce said in a statement.

"We are deeply disappointed in today's decision from the European Court of Justice, which creates significant uncertainty for both U.S. and EU companies and consumers, and puts at risk the thriving transatlantic digital economy," Penny Pritzker said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We are prepared to work with the European Commission to address uncertainty created by the court decision," Pritzker added.

In a landmark case the European Court of Justice struck down the Safe Harbour agreement on Tuesday that allows over 4,000 companies to transfer European citizens' data to the United States. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Barbara Lewis)