EU antitrust regulators expand CDS probe to ISDA

BRUSSELS, March 26 EU antitrust regulators
expanded their nearly two-year long investigation into the
credit default swaps market on Tuesday to include industry body
International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA).
"The (European) Commission's inquiry found preliminary
indications that ISDA may have been involved in a coordinated
effort of investment banks to delay or prevent exchanges from
entering the credit derivatives business," the EU executive said
in a statement.
The Commission, which acts as EU competition watchdog,
opened its investigation in April 2011.
The banks it listed at the time as part of the investigation
included JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman
Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup and 11
other banks, as well as financial data company Markit.