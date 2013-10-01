EU's Rehn: Italy needs political stability for reforms, growth

PARIS Oct 1 Italy must soon return to political
stability to make the reforms it needs to return to growth, the
European Union's top economic official will say on Tuesday.
"I want to express my strong hope that Italy will return to
political stability as soon as possible, in order to be able to
take the many important decisions that are needed for the sake
of returning to growth and job creation," Olli Rehn will say
during a visit to Paris, according to prepared remarks.
Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's decision to order
five ministers to resign has plunged Italy into political chaos
and left the euro zone's third-largest economy without a fully
operational government, prompting warnings that its sovereign
debt rating is at risk.