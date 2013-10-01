UPDATE 1-EU's Rehn: Italy needs political stability for reforms, growth

PARIS Oct 1 Italy must quickly restore
political stability to make the reforms it needs to return to
growth, the European Union's top economic official said on
Tuesday.
Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's decision to order
five ministers to resign has plunged Italy into political chaos
and left the euro zone's third-largest economy without a fully
operational government, prompting warnings that its sovereign
debt rating is at risk.
"I want to express my strong hope that Italy will return to
political stability as soon as possible, in order to be able to
take the many important decisions that are needed for the sake
of returning to growth and job creation," Olli Rehn said during
a visit to Paris.
"There is a lot at stake for all European citizens now. ...
the impact of what happens in Italy does not end at the
country's borders. It is felt throughout Europe," Rehn said.
"Italy's progress or lack of progress, its achievements or lack
of achievements, are also Europe's."
Italian bonds rallied on Tuesday on signs the government
will have sufficient support in a confidence vote to avoid a
fresh round of tightly-contested elections.
A prominent centre-right Italian senator said the majority
of MPs in Silvio Berlusconi's party did not want to bring the
government down, easing some of the tensions triggered by the
resignation of five ministers at the weekend.