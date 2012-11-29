EU to launch free trade negotiations with Japan-EU official

BRUSSELS Nov 29 EU trade ministers agreed on Thursday to start negotiations to create a free-trade area with Japan, overcoming resistance from European carmakers who fear a deal might damage their industry.

"We have a deal," said an EU official close to the negotiations.

An accord between Europe and Japan would bring together two trading partners responsible for a third of global economic output and could create 400,000 jobs in Europe alone. France and Italy have been worried about the impact on their carmakers.