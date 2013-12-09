EU scraps duty on jet fuel imports

BRUSSELS Dec 9 The European Union adopted a
regulation on Monday making jet fuel imports duty-free starting
next year, ending months of uncertainty that had worried
airlines, refiners and traders.
EU ministers "today adopted a regulation removing duties on
jet fuel imports as from 1 January 2014", the executive European
Commission said in a statement.
Monday's move applies to all imports of jet fuel, regardless
of origin, the Commission said.
Europe's aviation sector, fuel traders and oil producers in
the Middle East and India had feared a change to the European
Union's tariff scheme from next year could lead to a 4.7 percent
levy on purchases of jet fuel from outside the bloc.
The suspension of the duties for jet fuel will be reviewed
within five years, the Commission said.
In June, the EU said it would impose a duty on imports from
Gulf Cooperation Council states, which include Saudi Arabia and
Qatar, starting on Jan. 1, 2014 after removing the group from
the so-called generalised scheme of preferences, which offers
trade advantages to developing economies.
The EU ministers on Monday cancelled that duty.
European demand for jet fuel totaled 1.2 million barrels per
day last year, of which one third was imported, mostly from the
Middle East, according to the International Energy Agency.