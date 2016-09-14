Juncker touts plan for free roaming, Wi-Fi in EU

* Post-Brexit, Juncker seeks to show EU works for voters

STRASBOURG, Sept 14 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker touted a plan on Wednesday for free mobile roaming and wireless internet in cities across the European Union, seeking to rally popular support for a bloc battered by Brexit and divisions over migration.

Juncker highlighted the initiatives in an annual State of the Union address that sought to counter euroscepticism with concrete examples of how technocratic institutions in Brussels can deliver improvements to people's everyday lives.

"When you travel in Europe with your mobile phone, you will be able to feel at home anywhere in Europe thanks to these new roaming rules," he told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

In a surprise move this month before the speech, Juncker withdrew proposals to limit the number of days consumers can use their mobile phones abroad without paying extra fees after criticism that the rules favoured telecoms firms.

He ordered the draft revised in what allies and officials said showed the EU executive wanted to be seen to listen to voters three months after Britons opted to leave the bloc.

Juncker said the EU would also create a legal framework to promote the expansion of high-speed internet and efforts to protect the personal online data of citizens across the 28-nation bloc.

"We propose today to equip every European village and every city with free wireless internet access," Juncker said, without giving more details of how the EU would help to achieve this goal within the next decade.

He added that the EU would work to defend people's right to privacy, saying: "Europeans do not like drones overhead recording their every move, or companies stockpiling their every mouse click. In Europe privacy matters."

He also promoted a copyright proposal that could give publishers more bargaining power with Google when demanding payment from the world's most popular internet search engine for displaying snippets of their news.

"The creation of content is not a hobby, it is a profession," he said. "As the world goes digital we have also to empower our artists and creators ... I want journalists, publishers and authors to be paid fairly for their work."

As the EU executive's seeks to reform the bloc's telecoms and copyright industries to catch up with Asia and the United States, it has balanced such populist initiatives with proposals that could boost revenues for telecoms operators such as Deutsche Telekom and Orange.

The telecoms industry had already lobbied against the burden of the original proposal of allowing them to charge extra only for clients who use their phones abroad for more than 90 days a year or 30 in a row. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Alissa de Carbonnel and Marilyn Haigh in Brussels; editing by David Stamp)