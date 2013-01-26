UPDATE 2-Time to open up to trade, EU tells Argentina, Brazil

* Latin American, European leaders meet to deepen trade ties
* Europe says time to wrap up long-stalled Mercosur deal
* Merkel will ask Brazil's Rousseff to revive negotiations
By Robin Emmott and Alexandra Ulmer
SANTIAGO, Jan 26 EU leaders told Argentina and
Brazil on Saturday to open up their markets and push ahead on a
free-trade deal that would be a major prize for Europe as it
tries to emerge from three years of economic crisis.
Treading carefully in a region whose fortunes are markedly
better than Europe's, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned
Buenos Aires and Brasilia not to revert to the kind of
protectionism of the 1930s that deepened the Great Depression.
Five years after the global financial crisis and with the
euro zone in its second recession since 2009, the European Union
needs Latin America's buoyant economies. But it is frustrated by
Brazil and Argentina's policies to protect local markets.
At a two-day summit in Santiago, Merkel led EU leaders'
efforts to win a breakthrough on the long-stalled negotiations
for with the South American trade bloc Mercosur that is made up
of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuela and Uruguay.
"We need to have open markets in terms of free trade and not
protectionism," Merkel told a meeting of business leaders.
"History has taught us that in the '20s and '30s," she said,
flanked by the pro-free trade presidents of Mexico and Chile.
Negotiations on a trade pact with the South American trade
bloc Mercosur began in the 1990s and were relaunched in 2010.
They have yet to make real progress due to disputes over
European farm subsidies and moves by Brazil and Argentina to
shield local industry from cheaper, foreign-made imports.
In the meantime, Brussels has signed free-trade deals with a
number of Latin American countries, including Mexico, Peru and
Chile, revealing a split between the free-trade advocates on the
Pacific side and the more closed economies, such as Brazil,
Argentina and Venezuela, on the other side of the continent.
Merkel said she would discuss the issue with Brazilian
President Dilma Rousseff and Argentina's Cristina Fernandez on
Saturday at a time of growing impatience in Brussels, which has
one of the world's most ambitious free-trade agendas.
"It is time to reach a deal with Mercosur," Jose Manuel
Barroso, the head of the European Commission, said in his speech
to loud applause from business leaders.
According to a draft of the summit's final statement seen by
Reuters, EU and Latin American leaders will indeed commit on
Sunday to more open trade and to avoid protectionist policies.
Europe wants to retain its influence in a region it
conquered 500 years ago and where it remains the biggest foreign
investor as China steps up its investment in mining and energy.
'LATIN AMERICA'S DECADE'
After decades of hyperinflation and financial crises, Latin
America's economic fortunes are now better than Europe's.
Latin America's economic output is expected to grow almost 4
percent this year, as the 17-nation euro zone will probably
contract.
Latin America's per capita gross domestic product could
double by 2030, according to the InterAmerican Development Bank,
meaning Europe will have more potential buyers of its cars,
luxury goods, banking services and pharmaceuticals.
Gathered at a luxury hotel in a part of the Chilean capital
dotted with newly-built glass skyscrapers, the mood was
certainly celebratory, with Colombian President Juan Manuel
Santos declaring it was "Latin America's decade."
But tense relations with Argentina and Brazil represent a
new hurdle to a Mercosur deal, one that Germany as Europe's top
exporter is especially keen to see resolved.
Argentina's fiery, left-leaning Fernandez, slapped sweeping
controls on imports in February 2012 in a bid to prop up the
trade surplus and keep industry competitive as labor costs soar.
Fernandez met Brazil's Rousseff on Saturday in Santiago and
called for Mercosur to establish a committee to "discuss and
re-elaborate new proposals and a new offer to present in the
last quarter of the year to the EU."
It was not immediately clear if this signalled a
breakthrough or a move to buy time.
According to Global Trade Alert, an independent body
monitoring commerce, Argentina is the world's worst offender
when it comes to protectionist measures because the policies
affect so many industries and sectors all over the world.
Neighboring Brazil - Latin America's largest economy - has
also raised import barriers on goods from European steel to
powdered milk. In the first 10 months of 2012, Brazil opened 47
trade defense cases, more than double the number in all of 2011.
EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht acknowledged that the
27-member European Union could do more to reduce its trade
barriers in a region that guards its agricultural sector from
U.S. and Latin American imports it regards as unsafe or a threat
to its local products ranging from Parma ham to Bordeaux wine.
But he said it was time for Argentina and Brazil to act.
"We need to bring the negotiations with the Mercosur countries
to a conclusion," De Gucht said. "It is no secret that Europe
would like to have made more progress in these talks by now."