EU plan should punish Libor-style abuse - Barnier

BRUSSELS, July 9 The top EU financial regulator
said on Monday he intends to reinforce planned market-abuse
legislation to include manipulation of benchmarks such as Libor,
after British bank Barclays was fined for the practice.
"I consider that we now need to reinforce these texts to
cover these types of manipulations more directly," Michel
Barnier said in a speech to the European Parliament's economic
and monetary affairs committee.
As it stands, the market-abuse proposal, which is now being
negotiated with the European Parliament and EU member
governments, defines insider dealing and market manipulation as
criminal offences and lays down minimum penalties.
A global investigation into manipulation of interbank
lending rates widened last week with Britain's fraud squad
taking up the case.
The Libor rates, compiled from estimates by large banks of
how much they believe they have to pay to borrow from each
other, are used to determine interest rates on trillions of
dollars in contracts around the world.
Authorities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Canada
are examining more than a dozen big banks over suspected rigging
of Libor (the London Interbank Offered Rate).
British-based Barclays has so far been the only bank to
admit wrongdoing, agreeing last week to pay a fine of more than
$450 million.