EU makes Libor rigging punishable with fines and bans

STRASBOURG, France/LONDON, Sept 10 Companies
found guilty of rigging market benchmarks like Libor could be
fined the equivalent of 15 percent of their turnover under a
European Union law approved on Tuesday.
The EU law, approved by the European Parliament and due to
come into force within two years, revises market abuse rules to
make the rigging of benchmarks illegal.
The market abuse rules are also extended to cover electronic
trading such as "high-frequency" trading, criticised by some
lawmakers for creating volatility in markets.
Three banks - UBS, RBS and Barclays
- have been fined for rigging the London Interbank
Offered Rate or Libor, but only under existing conduct rules.
This prompted lawmakers to widen the scope of EU rules to
benchmarks, as well as to commodity derivatives affecting food
and energy prices, to underscore their determination to clamp
down on malpractice.
Penalties have also been toughened up so that companies
convicted of abuses could be fined up to 15 percent of their
annual turnover or 15 million euros ($19.9 million), with
individuals fined up to 5 million euros and banned from the
industry.
"The Libor scandal was market manipulation of the worst
kind. We are seeing more alleged and potential manipulation of
benchmarks in energy markets such as oil and gas and foreign
exchange markets," said Arlene McCarthy, the British centre-left
lawmaker who negotiated the rules with member states.
A second leg to the revision of the EU rules, which will
introduce powers to jail market abusers, is expected to be also
approved in coming weeks.
MARKET RATES
Separately on Tuesday, Martin Wheatley, chief executive of
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) watchdog, confirmed
for the first time he was studying ISDAfix, a benchmark widely
used to anchor market rates.
He said he was in touch with the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC), a regulator, on the matter after it said in
April it had subpoenaed the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association (ISDA) over ISDAfix.
ISDAfix is based on a survey of a panel of banks for the
different currencies which are collected by brokerage ICAP
and sent on to Thomson Reuters Corp, which
calculates the fixing.
"We have asked for records, the CFTC have asked for records
and I think one or two others have as well," Wheatley told the
UK parliament's Treasury Select Committee. "We are talking
millions of records. We are at an early stage."
It was too early to say if inquiries will lead to formal
investigations or how big possible fines could be, he said.
Asked if he was aware of attempts to manipulate other
benchmarks such as in oil and gas, Wheatley said: "Yes. In our
enforcement process at any one time we have several hundred
lines of inquiry. The answer is yes. We are very busy."
ICAP said in May it was co-operating with the CFTC in its
inquiries about ISDAfix but its internal investigations had
concluded its brokers had done nothing wrong in relation to the
measure.
The revised EU law also bans company managers from selling
their shares within a month of monthly, quarterly or annual
statements, aiming to help crack down on insider trading.
Executives must also report any share transactions with a value
of more than 5,000 euros.